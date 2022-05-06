This New Company Brings Glamping to You

If you prefer to not go very far for your next camping experience or party, Wildflower Glamping Co has just the thing.

The new company was launched in March and they do all of the heavy lifting so you don’t have to for your next outing, event, or sleepover.

Husband and wife duo, Casey and Morgan created the business in Thompson’s Station, they shared on Instagram, “We are so excited to announce that @wildflowerglampingco is HERE! We are a husband (Casey) and wife (Morgan) team who are thrilled to bring a custom glamping experience to your backyard! This business has been a dream of Casey’s for a long time and it’s all happening now! We can’t wait to share all of the birthday parties, sleepovers, camp-outs and romantic getaways these tents bring to life here in Middle Tennessee!”

When you are considering Wildflower Glamping you can select from a 13′ tent or a 16′ tent. Each tent has a unique layout that they will create offering several cots or the larger tent can hold a queen bed. In addition, each bed will include sheets, pillows, and blankets. The tent is also equipped with chairs, lanterns, and games.

The couple shared with us, “We love hosting, decorating, and creating memorable experiences but don’t have the space to always open our home or property. The dream is to, one day, have a beautiful piece of land with unique short-term rentals and facilities on it for people to come to escape, relax, celebrate, and love, but until that time, we got excited about being able to deliver that to people right now. We deliver, set up, leave, and come back to clean up, take down, and load-out. All the customer needs to do is enjoy a fun Instagram/Pinterest-worthy glamping experience curated for them (thanks to Morgan). Any time we can, we love incorporating details that make the tent feel personal or unique to your event… a favorite color, a theme, or certain decor.”

The tent and accessories are brought to you by 3 pm on the day of your reservation and picked up by 10 am on the last day of your reserved time.

Fill the out form online here to make your reservation.