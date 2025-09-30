This Nashville Restaurant was Named One of North America’s 50 Best Restaurants

50 Best has announced its list of North America’s 50 Best Restaurants. The 50 Best brand highlights great restaurants and bars from all corners of the Earth.

The list includes one Nashville spot – Locustin, located on 12th Avenue South in Nashville.

The locally owned restaurant is only open three days a week and getting a reservation is like scoring a coveted toy at Christmas.

Of the restaurant, theworlds50best shared, “The Locust team is terrific at making flavour combinations you haven’t considered before and at delivering an aesthetically perfect table (you will want to take a picture of that toast, go ahead). So, there isn’t a lot of room for dietary restrictions, and the options for vegetarians are limited.”

Chef Trevor Moran debuted in Nashville as the chef at Catbird Seat, an exclusive chef-driven menu experience. In 2020, Locust opened on 12th South and has since been featured in Food and Wine in 2022 for Restaurant of the Year, along with being featured in the New York Times in 2022. Moran was also nominated as a semifinalist for Best Chef in the Southeast by the James Beard Foundation.

For the latest updates on Locust Nashville, find them here.

About 50 Best

For more than 20 years, 50 Best has provided unrivalled guidance through its lists and events to gourmets and cocktail lovers, inspiring consumers to travel and discover restaurants and bars, unveiling up-and-coming chefs and bartenders, exploring culinary and drinks trends, and highlighting the subtlety and complexity of various cuisines and drinks cultures from around the world.

North America’s 50 Best Restaurants launched in 2025. The ranking highlights the best dining destinations across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. North America’s 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, will be the first of its kind: the only ranking covering the region comprehensively.

The launch marks the first time 50 Best has created a restaurant ranking specifically for the North American continent. The creation of this new awards and list represents another step in 50 Best’s journey towards becoming the ultimate global reference point for the very best hospitality experiences across the globe.

