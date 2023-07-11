This Local City is Considered the Biggest Boomtown in Tennessee

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Deb Farris

GoBanking released its list of biggest Boomtowns across the country. Boomtowns are considered the fastest-growing cities in the U.S.

In the study, they considered changes in population for one year, five years, and eight years, occupied housing units, and owner-occupied housing units of cities with populations of more than 25,000 and no more than 500,000.

For Tennessee, Spring Hill was noted as the “Biggest Boomtown” for the state. The population has grown 60% in the last eight years. Read the complete study here.

Tennessee: Spring Hill

  • Change in population:
    • 1 year: 15.80%
    • 5 years: 40.85%
    • 8 years: 60.55%
  • Change in occupied housing units:
    • 1 year: 15.83%
    • 5 years: 40.92%
    • 8 years: 61.21%
  • Change in owner-occupied housing units:
      • 1 year: 17.90%
      • 5 years: 40.98%
      • 8 years: 50.98%

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

