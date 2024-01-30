32 Kilograms Cocaine Seized Following Traffic Stop in Spring Hill

January 30, 2024 – A joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of three individuals for possessing with intent to distribute approximately 32 kilograms of cocaine in Spring Hill, Tennessee, announced United States Attorney Henry C. Leventis.

The complaint charges Karla Lissette Hernandez, 41, Karla L. Ayala Hernandez, 18, and Ronald Giovanni Flores, 37, all from Houston, Texas, with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

On January 17, 2024, the three were traveling in a truck which a Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputy determined was speeding and following another vehicle too closely in snowy and icy conditions. None of the occupants had a valid driver’s license. A K9 indicated the possible presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 32 kilograms of cocaine wrapped in black electrical tape, 30 of which were concealed inside the door panels of the truck.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel M. Stephens is prosecuting the case.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office