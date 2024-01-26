Third Period Goals Propels Predators to 3-2 Win Over Wild



Alexandre Carrier and Filip Forsberg tallied 35 seconds apart and Roman Josi scored the game-winner, all within the final frame, to hand the Nashville Predators a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.

With Minnesota trailing Nashville’s second Wild Card position by only four points, the Predators knew there was plenty at stake entering Thursday’s contest in St. Paul.

The result moves Nashville to 26-21-1 on the season and 13-9-1 on the road as they turn their attention toward the next battle in their three-game trip, a Saturday matinee against the Edmonton Oilers.

UP NEXT

Puck drop at Rogers Place is at 3 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on Bally Sports South, 102.5 The Game and El Jefe Radio.

Source: Nashville Predators

