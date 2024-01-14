Third Eye Blind to Make Tour Stop at FirstBank Amphitheater

Third Eye Blind is excited to announce the fourth edition of the Summer Gods Tour.

The tour kicks off on June 8th and stops in Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater on June 30th. Special guests are Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A.

Tickets on sale now at ThirdEyeBlind.com.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of “Jumper,” Third Eye Blind is releasing the world’s first playable .999 silver-coated and .997 karat gold-coated records, in collaboration with Precious Sound. Manufactured in Germany, each 5”, 7 ounce record is playable at 33 ⅓ RPMs on any manual record player, and pressed with 1,250 tons, using groundbreaking technology. The B-side is an engraving celebrating the cover art of the self-titled album.