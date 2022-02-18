Third Eye Blind Brings 25th Anniversary Show to Franklin

Third Eye Blind announced the “Summer Gods: 25 Years in the Blind” tour and it’s making a stop in Franklin at the FirstBank Amphitheater.

The band will be supported by Taking Back Sunday and Hockey Dad. Tickets are on sale now. Buy tickets here.

“Twenty-five years of Third Eye Blind finds us feeling glorious as if everything is coming into deeper focus,” says Stephan Jenkins in a release. “It’s not lost on us that this is a miracle, and that we are in it because of the new fans that keep discovering us and the people who, over the years, have made our music part of their culture.”

The upcoming Summer Gods tour will be supporting the restoration of a portion of the Palos Verdes Kelp Forest. Called the Blind Reef, the proceeds of each ticket will help our friends in the surf community at SeaTrees to restore the kelp ecosystem that sequesters carbon off the California Coast.

The band recently collaborated with Smith & Cult to create a line of nail polishes in honor of their 25th Anniversary and named after songs on their six-times platinum debut. The colors are named: Jumper, London, God Of Wine, Semi-Charmed, and The Background.

Third Eye Blind is donating 100% of the proceeds from the shade Jumper to True Colors United , the non-profit founded by Cyndi Lauper that implements innovative solutions to youth homelessness that focus on the unique experiences of LGBTQ youth.

Buy tickets here.

