Third Coast Clay to Close Camden Commons Location

Pottery painting studio Third Coast Clay opened their second location at 3078 Maddux Way in Franklin (in Camden Commons) back in May but now the studio announces they will close this location.

Third Coast Clay is also located in The Factory at Franklin, a location that has been open since 1999. This location will continue to operate as usual.

Via Facebook, they stated, “Sad news! We are closing our Camden Commons location next to Herban Market. We hate to say goodbye to this beautiful space but Covid has taken a toll on our big events. The good news is we still have spots available through December 13th to book a birthday party or special occasion. We offer a semi-private party for groups of 8-14 people and a private party option for groups of 15-20. There’s also plenty of space for refreshments and extra non-painting guests. Visit our webpage (https://cars-bubble.squarespace.com/config/pages) for details or call us at (615) 934-7158 to book your party.”

You can now book parties at The Factory in Franklin but food is no longer allowed in the space. For reservations at The Factory, call at (615) 599-2200.

At Third Coast Clay, customers pick any piece of pottery from mugs to plates to ornaments and everything in between, choose paint colors and relax and paint. You leave your piece at the studio to be glazed and fired and then you pick it up 7 days later.

While walk-ins are always welcome; parties at Third Coast are a popular option.

For the latest updates, follow Third Coast Clay on Facebook.