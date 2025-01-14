Third Annual Hello from the Hills Concert Returns to City Winery

“Hello From The Hills,” a special collaborative benefit concert co-presented by The Hello in There Foundation and Hope in the Hills, will return to Nashville’s City Winery on Sunday, January 26. The third annual event will feature Ruby Amanfu, Cory Branan, Hayes Carll, Brad Goodall, Silas House, Amanda Shires, Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr and Jesse Welles.

Tickets for the show will go on-sale tomorrow, January 10 at 10:00am CT. Full details can be found HERE.

At the core of the event, The Hello in There Foundation and Hope in the Hills have selected three organizations to receive grants this year: Building Lives, which assists veterans rebuild their lives following service, Operation Stand Down Tennessee, a comprehensive veteran-serving agency that connects veterans with careers, community and crisis services and My Fathers House Nashville, an orginzation that provides shelter, parenting education, recovery information and life skills for fathers coming out of institutions.

Of the event, Jody Whelan, Managing Partner of Oh Boy Records and The Hello in There Foundation Board Member and Treasurer, shares, “‘Hello From The Hills’ is more than a concert—it’s a celebration of community, compassion, and the power of music to bring about real change. By coming together, we’re not just raising our voices, but lifting up those who need it most. We are so proud to share the stage with these nonprofits who are doing incredible work to support the community.”

