Parks and Rec Hosts Annual Bark N’ Splash Bash

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) will partner with the Williamson County Animal Center to host the Third Annual Bark ‘n Splash Bash on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr., from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Due to popular demand, this “paw-some” event returns, after a year-long hiatus, for all dogs to have a chance to paddle and play while raising money for the animal center.

Evan Hampton, Aquatics Superintendent for WCPR said his staff is excited to host the event. “We know people love their dogs and the Bark ‘n Splash Bash gives them a chance to enjoy playing with their dogs in a fun aquatic environment.” During the special event, the pool area will be open only to pre-registered adult handlers (18+) and their dogs. Spectators are welcome to observe from the “Bowwow Boosters” section (free).

For more information and to register visit www.wcparksandrec.com. Space is limited, and participants must pre-register using activity code 21695. The entry fee is $20 per pet. Proof of rabies is required for entry (no exceptions). Participants should review all rules and waivers during online registration.