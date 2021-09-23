Parks and Rec Hosts Annual Bark N’ Splash Bash

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) will partner with the Williamson County Animal Center to host the Third Annual Bark ‘n Splash Bash on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr., from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Due to popular demand, this “paw-some” event returns, after a year-long hiatus, for all dogs to have a chance to paddle and play while raising money for the animal center.
Evan Hampton, Aquatics Superintendent for WCPR said his staff is excited to host the event. “We know people love their dogs and the Bark ‘n Splash Bash gives them a chance to enjoy playing with their dogs in a fun aquatic environment.” During the special event, the pool area will be open only to pre-registered adult handlers (18+) and their dogs. Spectators are welcome to observe from the “Bowwow Boosters” section (free).
For more information and to register visit www.wcparksandrec.com. Space is limited, and participants must pre-register using activity code 21695. The entry fee is $20 per pet. Proof of rabies is required for entry (no exceptions). Participants should review all rules and waivers during online registration.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.