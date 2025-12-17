Third All-America Award for Vandy Tight End

Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers collected his third All-American honor in less than a week on Tuesday when the American Football Coaches Association named him to its first-team All-America squad. The recognition follows first-team selections from the Walter Camp Football Foundation on Friday and the Associated Press on Monday, cementing Stowers’ status as one of college football’s elite players at his position.

Historic Achievement for Vanderbilt Football Program

Stowers becomes Vanderbilt’s first AFCA All-American since linebacker Zach Cunningham earned the distinction in 2016. More significantly, he represents the first Commodore offensive player to receive AFCA All-American honors since offensive lineman George Deiderich accomplished the feat in 1958, marking a 67-year gap between offensive selections from the program.

Record-Breaking Performance Throughout 2025 Season

The Denton, Texas native leads all tight ends nationally in receiving yards while ranking second at the position in receptions. Stowers finished the regular season with team-leading totals of 62 catches for 769 yards and four touchdowns, demonstrating remarkable consistency by recording at least three receptions in all 12 of Vanderbilt’s contests. He surpassed 50 receiving yards in six games during the campaign.

Exceptional November Performances Against Ranked Competition

Stowers delivered the first back-to-back 100-yard receiving games by a Vanderbilt tight end since 1983 during the final month of the regular season. He posted 146 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches at No. 20/19 Texas, setting game-high marks in all three categories. The following week against Auburn, he recorded 12 receptions for 122 yards in Vanderbilt’s Homecoming victory.

ReliaQuest Bowl Matchup Against Iowa

The No. 13/12 Commodores will face Iowa in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year’s Eve in Tampa, Florida. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN, giving Stowers an opportunity to add to his historic season on a national stage.

Source: Vanderbilt

