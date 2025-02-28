Things to Know for Opening Weekend at The Pinnacle

The Pinnacle, a new venue at Nashville Yards, welcomes guests for its first ticketed performances this weekend.

Before you head out to the venue this weekend, here are a few things to know.

The Pinnacle is at 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville, at Nashville Yards.

Parking- The complex has several parking garages accessible from 10th Ave North between Broadway and Charlotte. See the map of parking areas below.

Opening weekend pre-show entertainment: The open green space in front of The Pinnacle (at the corner of 9th Ave and Exchange Lane) will feature food trucks, drinks, games, and live music on show days from 4 to 9 p.m.

Key venue guest policies: The Pinnacle is a cashless venue; bags must be 12 in x 12 in x 6 in or smaller; for general admission shows, lining up overnight or before 8 am on show days will not be permitted. Read all of the venue policies here.

Ticketing: Tickets can be purchased 24/7 via AXS or The Pinnacle’s website . Guests are strongly encouraged to download the AXS app before arriving at the venue for a seamless entry.

Opening Week Acts: Thursday, February 27, Kacey Musgraves; buy tickets here.

Saturday, March 1, Illenium; buy tickets here.

Wednesday, March 5, Killswitch Engage; buy tickets here.

Friday, March 7, Deadmau5; buy tickets here.

Saturday, March 8, Turnpike Troubadours; buy tickets here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email