Things to Know About the Music City Walk of Fame Park

Hollywood has its Walk of Fame and so does Music City but with a focus on, of course, music.

Located at Demonbreun Street between 4th and 5th Avenue just behind Bridgestone Arena, you will find the black terrazzo pavers with stars’ names and a guitar. It honors those who create, record, perform and present music.

The address is 121 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201.

Here are a few things to know.

It’s outside and completely free.

The park is always open unless an event is planned for the site.

At the Walk of Fame, there are over 60 inductees that you can visit and take photos of.

The park was created in 2006 by the Nashville Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

Some of the inductees include Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Jack White, Elvis Presley, Tim McGraw, Loretta Lynn, Alan Jackson, Wynonna Judd, Vince Gill, and more.

There are induction events throughout the year. If you are interested in nominating someone, find the details here.