Things to Know About Lucky Ladd Farms

Located in Eagleville, Lucky Ladd Farms offers a seasonal unique farm experience for the whole family. You can venture into one of Tennessee’s largest petting farms featuring almost 100 animals, enjoy activities on the 60-acre farm, such as playgrounds, nature trails, and educational exhibits, and even visit a country store where you can purchase local goods (we hear they have some of the best sweet tea around).

Lucky Ladd Farms is located at 4374 Rocky Glade Road in Eagleville, TN.

Before you head out to visit Lucky Ladd Farms, here’s what you need to know.

For the spring, the farm is open in April for Easter. It will reopen mid-April until August. In celebration of fall, it opens mid-September until the end of October.

Admission to the farm starts at $17, those under 23 months are free. You should check the website for the latest pricing for admission. Parking is on-site and free. There are also season passes available for purchase, find the information here.

Visit the Barnyard Grill while at the farm. On the menu, find meal selections of cheeseburgers and fries, chicken tenders and fries, chicken salad and fries, along with pizza. You can also find a selection of sweet treats, ice cream, and coffee drinks.

Guests are allowed to bring a packed meal. There are tables available to use on a first-come, first-serve basis. No coolers, grills, or glass containers are allowed.

No pets are allowed at the farm.

They offer wagons for rent on a first-come, first-serve basis. Wagon rental starts at $6, check the website for the current pricing.

Lucky Ladd Farms allows birthday parties and celebrations at the farm. Party packages are available for Saturdays when the farm is open. You may bring a birthday cake and ice cream to your party. Lucky Ladd asks that other food or snacks you would like to serve be purchased from their party menu. Find all the details here.

Lucky Ladd Farms does not offer refunds for ticket purchases.

There is no smoking allowed at the farm.

The farm asks that guests do not bring confetti, silly string, streamers, whistles, or pinatas as they may be hazardous to the animals.

Do not feed the animals outside food, it can cause illness to the animals. You can purchase animal feed from the farm.

After enjoying the animals on the farm, Lucky Ladd recommends you wash your hands for 20 seconds after petting the animals at one of the hand washing stations around the farm. Read more about their recommendations here.

If you enjoyed visiting the farm, they offer summer camps – find more information here.

You can also find more information about guided tours for home school groups, scouts, and schools here.