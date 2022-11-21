Things to Consider During Your Fall Wedding

Picking your wedding day can be stressful and everyone has their preferences on what season to have theirs. Summer may be the most popular time of the year but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s right for everyone.

Having your wedding in the Fall has its advantages and disadvantages. There is colorful foliage and temperate weather. However, the weather can be more unpredictable and the sun sets earlier, meaning your ceremony and pictures will have to be pushed up.

You don’t need to worry, though. Every season has its positives and negatives. To make sure you are prepared for your Fall wedding, The Barn at Spring Lake Farms is here to give you some pointers and things to keep in mind when planning your Big Day.

Check the Weather

Depending on when in Fall you have your wedding, you may have a general idea of what the weather is going to be, but Mother Nature can be unpredictable. If you are planning on having an outdoor wedding, check weather trends from previous years and have a backup plan in case there is an unexpected rainstorm or cold front.

Fall Holidays

Fall weddings come with events that have to be worked around. Children are back in school, family holidays are coming up, and football season is back. Unless you want a small wedding with close friends and family members, it’s best to avoid major holidays like Thanksgiving as most people have other plans. However, planning it on a weekend before Columbus Day could give the wedding party extra time to enjoy themselves as many people have work and school off that Monday.

In the South, people are dedicated to their sports teams. While your wedding is more important than the big game, people may pull up the game on their phone and not give your ceremony and reception their full attention. If there is a specific team that a large majority of your guests root for, try and plan around the game. If you’re a big football fan, you can even try and incorporate it into your wedding!

Choose an On-Theme Color Palette and Decor

Fall is the perfect time of year to take advantage of a darker color theme. That doesn’t necessarily mean browns and blacks, but you can use elegant shades like maroon, emerald green, or burnt orange. In a Summer wedding, these colors wouldn’t fit with the scenery around them and may look a bit off in pictures, but they’re perfect for Fall.

Include Fall flowers in your bouquet and table decor to match and highlight your in-season color palette. You can add some simple Fall foliage, like leaves and berries, to highlight your floral spread and really tie your wedding together.

Consider In-Season Food

Take advantage of the season and all of the goodies it brings throughout your wedding. For your catering, keep in mind foods that people associate with Fall. There are so many ways to get creative with it. Soup can be a great starter for the table. Embrace fresh, in-season vegetables, such as squash or sweet potatoes as a creative side. Set up a drink station where people can serve their own hot cocoa or apple cider to drink with the most important part of the meal: dessert.

For your cake, you can pick a unique, seasonal flavor that wouldn’t have the same appeal for a Summer wedding. You can go with something simple like red velvet or have a little more fun with it and choose pumpkin spice or gingerbread flavored. Keep the decorations simple with basic icing and in-season fruits like cranberries or pomegranates adorning it.

Planning your wedding can be stressful but The Barn at Spring Lake Farms is here to help in every step of the process. Give them a call today to schedule your date and be ready for your rustic Fall wedding in 2023!