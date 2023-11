After you finish your turkey dinner, you can shop at these stores on Thanksgiving Day.

Bass Pro Shops – 9 am – 6 pm

Big Lots – 7 am – 9 pm

CVS – will be open but hours will vary by location

Dollar General – open from 7 am – 10 pm

Family Dollar – 9 am – 9 pm

Kroger – 8 am – 5 pm

Old Navy – open at 3 pm Thanksgiving Day not closing until Friday 1 am

Sprouts – 8 am – 2 pm

Starbucks – most locations will be open but hours will vary.

The Fresh Market – 8 am – 3 pm

Whole Foods – 7 am – 3 pm