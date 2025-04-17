These Stores will be Closed on Easter 2025

Donna Vissman
Many retailers are closed on Easter.. Here is a list of places that will be closed on Easter, April 20th, 2025, so that you can prepare ahead of time.

Stores & Restaurants Closed on Easter Sunday 2025

  • Costco – Bulk shoppers, take note—Costco will be closed on Easter Sunday. Better stock up on those party platters and chocolate bunnies ahead of time!
  • Target – No Target runs this Easter—stores will be closed for the day. If you need anything, grab it on Saturday!
  • Sam’s Club – Sam’s Club will also be taking the day off, so plan your shopping accordingly.
  • Lowe’s – Planning to spend Easter tackling a home improvement project? Lowe’s won’t be open, so you might have to put those DIY plans on hold.
  • Best Buy – Hoping to pick up a new gadget or replace a lost charger? Not today—Best Buy will be closed for Easter.
  • Publix – Publix fans, take note: All locations will be closed for the holiday, so grab your groceries ahead of time.
  • ALDI – If you were planning to stock up on ALDI’s budget-friendly goodies, do it early—stores will be closed on Easter.
  • Trader Joe’s – No need to check the Fearless Flyer for Easter specials—Trader Joe’s will be closed, so you’ll have to wait until Monday for your favorite snacks.
  • The Container Store – If you were hoping to spend Easter reorganizing your closet, you’ll have to wait—The Container Store will be closed. Some locations may have different schedules, so call ahead if you’re unsure.
  • Apple – Need a new phone charger or have a sudden urge to browse the latest iPhone? Not happening on Easter—Apple stores will be closed for the day.
  • Staples – If you were planning to stock up on office supplies, you’ll have to wait until Monday—most Staples locations will be closed. A few might open with reduced hours, so check before making the trip.
  • Nordstrom – Nordstrom won’t be opening its doors this Easter, so any shopping sprees will have to wait.
  • Michaels – If you were planning an Easter crafting session, be sure to stock up ahead of time—Michaels will be closed for the day.
  • HomeGoods – No treasure hunting for home decor this Easter—HomeGoods will be closed.
  • Crate & Barrel – If you were hoping to pick up some chic dinnerware for Easter brunch, plan ahead—most Crate & Barrel locations will be closed. Some may have limited hours, so check first.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods – If you wanted to grab some new workout gear or sports equipment this Easter, we’re sad to report that most Dick’s Sporting Goods stores will be closed for the day.
  • Local malls closed for Easter- CoolSprings Galleria, The Mall at Green Hills, The Avenue at Murfreesboro, and Tanger Outlets Nashville will have select stores open.

