These Stores are Closed on Thanksgiving Day

After your turkey dinner on Thanksgiving Day, you may want to shop until you drop but these stores will be closed.

Since 2020, more and more retailers are choosing to close on Thanksgiving Day, opening on Black Friday.

Aldi

Barnes & Noble

Best Buy

Carter’s

Costco

DSW

Home Depot

HomeGoods

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Macy’s

Marshalls

Michaels

Nordstrom

Petco

PetSmart

REI

Sam’s Club

Target

T.J. Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trader Joe’s

Ulta Beauty

Walgreens

Walmart

Local Malls Closed

CoolSprings Galleria

Tanger Outlets Nashville

The Mall at Green Hills

Opry Mills