These Stores are Closed on Thanksgiving Day

After your turkey dinner on Thanksgiving Day, you may want to shop until you drop but these stores will be closed.
Since 2020, more and more retailers are choosing to close on Thanksgiving Day, opening on Black Friday.
- Aldi
- Barnes & Noble
- Best Buy
- Carter’s
- Costco
- DSW
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Michaels
- Nordstrom
- Petco
- PetSmart
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- T.J. Maxx
- Tractor Supply
- Trader Joe’s
- Ulta Beauty
- Walgreens
- Walmart
Local Malls Closed
- CoolSprings Galleria
- Tanger Outlets Nashville
- The Mall at Green Hills
- Opry Mills