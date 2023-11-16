These Restaurants Are Open for Dine in for Thanksgiving 2023

By
Donna Vissman
-

Prefer to go out on Thanksgiving? Here is a list of 15 local places open this Thanksgiving.

Did we miss a place offering in-house dining for Thanksgiving? Let us know at news@williamsonsource.com

1Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

perry's steakhouse

5028 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin

The steakhouse will offer a fixed menu on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Make a reservation here.

2Harper’s Steakhouse

photo from Harper’s Steakhouse

2 Lea Avenue, Nashville

On Thanksgiving Day, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., the experiential steakhouse will be serving up traditional holiday classics with Harper’s signature flair. The three-course Thanksgiving Plate begins with a choice between French Onion Soup or Southwest Chopped Salad. The entrée features a traditional Thanksgiving meal of Herb Roasted Turkey Breast, Smoked Turkey Leg Stuffing, Garlic Whipped Potatoes, Garlic Sauteed Green Beans with Wild Mushrooms, Redeye Mushroom Gravy and House-Made Dinner Rolls. For dessert, guests can enjoy a decadent Maple Bourbon Pecan Tart.

Reservations can be made through OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at (615) 208-6435.

31 Kitchen Nashville

photo courtesy of 1 Hotel

710 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

Let 1 Kitchen Nashville do the cooking this year with their pre-fixe, three course menu by Culinary Director Chris Crary. Start with the Fall Harvest Board, A Taste of Tennessee, before diving into the Cider Glazed Turkey, with sides of Roasted Squash Cornbread Stuffing and Buttermilk Whipped Potatoes and finish with a slice of Spiced Pumpkin Cheesecake. This meal is available from 12 until 7 p.m. in the restaurant or to-go, and for every table reserved, 1 Kitchen is donating a meal to those in need in Nashville through their partners at Copia.

Make reservations here. 

4The Rutledge

photo courtesy of The Rutledge

105 International Drive, Franklin

151 1st Avenue, Nashville

The Rutledge will serve up a Traditional Turkey Plate for $36, consisting of slow-roasted turkey breast, yukon gold mashed potato, sourdough herb dressing, country green beans, and a mini sweet potato casserole. The restaurant’s delicious homemade pumpkin cheesecake and bourbon pecan pie will also be available for individual purchase for $12 each. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Make reservations here. 

5Puckett’s

Puckett's
photo from Puckett’s Facebook

120 4th Avenue South, Franklin

114 N Church Street, Murfreesboro

15 Public Square, Columbia

500 Church Street, Nashville

Puckett’s six locations will be open for lunch on Thanksgiving Day from 11 am – 4 pm. Seating times and pricing vary by restaurant, and those interested should call their nearest Puckett’s for more information. Call Franklin to make a reservation at 615-794-5527.

 

6Loveless Cafe

Loveless Cafe
photo from Loveless Cafe Facebook

 

8400 Hwy 100, Nashville, TN 37211

The Loveless Cafe will be open from 8:00 am – 2:00 pm on Thanksgiving Day. They will be serving their normal menu.

7Mere Bulles

Mere Bulles
photo from Mere Bulles Facebook

5201 Maryland Way, Brentwood, TN 37027

Open on Thanksgiving from 11 am- 6 pm, entrees include prime rib with mashed potatoes, turkey with mashed potatoes, and more.

Make a reservation here.

8Mimo at Four Seasons

photo courtesy of Four Seasons Nashville

 

100 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

Guests can start Thanksgiving Day off with a leisurely brunch at Mimo from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The restaurant will offer its standard brunch menu on Thanksgiving, featuring delectable favorites like Smoked Mountain Blueberry Pancakes with Whipped Cream and Candied Lemon; Crab Omelette with Creme Fraiche and Chives; or Southern Fried Chicken and Waffle with Espresso Onion Jam, SoBro Spicy Sauce and Bourbon Maple Syrup.

For those looking for an Italian-inspired Thanksgiving Dinner, Mimo will be serving dinner from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. In addition to Mimo’s traditional menu, featuring beloved dishes like Cacio e Pepe Linguine with Prawns, Three Tomato Spaghetti, and Charred Branzino, guests can choose from a delicious array of traditional Thanksgiving dishes. Among Mimo’s specials for the day are Caramelized Foie Gras with Smoked Apple Compote and Bergamot Gel; Honeynut Squash Soup with Goat Cheese and Herbs; and Roasted Turkey Breast with Stuffing, Gravy, and Braised Dark Meat Cranberry Sauce. Classic Thanksgiving side dishes, including Glazed Baby Carrots, Mashed Potatoes, and Fried Brussels Sprouts with Pomegranates will also be available. And since no Thanksgiving meal is complete without dessert, Mimo will be offering up slices of Pumpkin Pie with Ginger Ice Cream, in addition to classic Italian desserts like Tiramisu, Nutella Affogato, and Limoncello Babà.

Reservations for Mimo Restaurant and Bar can be made through OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at 615 610 6990.

9Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel
credit-FB

Locations throughout the area

Those dining at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store locations can enjoy the Turkey n’ Dressing meal and if miss it on Thanksgiving, they serve this meal every Thursday. It is available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

10Sperry’s, Cool Springs

Sperry's
credit-FB

 

650 Frazier Drive, Franklin, TN

The locally-owned- steakhouse which opened back in 1974 in its first location in Belle Meade will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Hours will be from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. with a special menu offering.

Make your reservation by calling 615-778-9950.

111799 Kitchen and Cocktails – Harpeth Hotel

Harpeth Hotel
photo from Harpeth Hotel Facebook

 

130 2nd Avenue North, Franklin

Harpeth Hotel, Downtown Franklin’s hotel, will have a regular dinner menu and some holiday favorites. Dining hours will be 4 pm until 9 pm. Reservations are recommended, call (615) 786-0840 or book online at OpenTable.

12Del Frisco’s Grille

Del Frisco's
photo from Del Frisco’s

207 Franklin Road, Brentwood

They are offering a pre-fixe menu featuring a turkey entree with potatoes and cranberries. Dessert options include pumpkin cheesecake or pecan pie.  Reservations are recommended, book online here. 

13Metro Diner

photo from Metro Diner

711 Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro

8 am – 2:30 pm

The diner will be open, offering its regular menu. A new item for the holiday season will be a  traditional meal of turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy on a waffle pressed from stuffing.

14Sadie’s

photo courtesy of Sadie’s

1200 Villa Place, Nashville

noon- 8 pm

Offering American fare influenced by Mediterranean flavors, Sadie’s invites guests to a casual yet elevated dining experience in a hip environment for a Thanksgiving Buffet. $45 for adults (food only) and $20 for children. Featured dishes include:

  • Roasted & Braised Turkey with rosemary & sage “gravy”
  • Coriander & Cumin Salmon with lemon

Make a reservation here. 

15Adele’s

photo courtesy of Adele’s

1210 McGavock Street, Nashville

noon- 8 pm

Seamlessly blending light California cuisine and the rustic comfort of Italian dishes prepared in wood burning ovens and grills, Adele’s fresh seasonal menu of casually sophisticated American dining is available at this year’s Thanksgiving Buffet. $58 for adults (food only) and $25 for children (ages 5-12).

Make a reservation here. 

 

 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here