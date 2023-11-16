These Restaurants Are Open for Dine in for Thanksgiving 2023

8 Mimo at Four Seasons

100 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

Guests can start Thanksgiving Day off with a leisurely brunch at Mimo from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The restaurant will offer its standard brunch menu on Thanksgiving, featuring delectable favorites like Smoked Mountain Blueberry Pancakes with Whipped Cream and Candied Lemon; Crab Omelette with Creme Fraiche and Chives; or Southern Fried Chicken and Waffle with Espresso Onion Jam, SoBro Spicy Sauce and Bourbon Maple Syrup.

For those looking for an Italian-inspired Thanksgiving Dinner, Mimo will be serving dinner from 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. In addition to Mimo’s traditional menu, featuring beloved dishes like Cacio e Pepe Linguine with Prawns, Three Tomato Spaghetti, and Charred Branzino, guests can choose from a delicious array of traditional Thanksgiving dishes. Among Mimo’s specials for the day are Caramelized Foie Gras with Smoked Apple Compote and Bergamot Gel; Honeynut Squash Soup with Goat Cheese and Herbs; and Roasted Turkey Breast with Stuffing, Gravy, and Braised Dark Meat Cranberry Sauce. Classic Thanksgiving side dishes, including Glazed Baby Carrots, Mashed Potatoes, and Fried Brussels Sprouts with Pomegranates will also be available. And since no Thanksgiving meal is complete without dessert, Mimo will be offering up slices of Pumpkin Pie with Ginger Ice Cream, in addition to classic Italian desserts like Tiramisu, Nutella Affogato, and Limoncello Babà.

Reservations for Mimo Restaurant and Bar can be made through OpenTable or by calling the restaurant at 615 610 6990.