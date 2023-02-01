These Nashville Chefs are 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists

The James Beard Awards is a non-profit organization whose mission is to celebrate, support, and elevate the people behind America’s food culture and champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity, and sustainability.

Each year, they recognize chefs across the country in a variety of categories. Nashville has five chefs that made the semifinalist. Nominees will be announced on Wednesday, March 29, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Outstanding Restaurateur – Clinton Gray, Derrick Moore, and Emanuel Reed, Slim & Husky’s Pizza Beeria, Nashville, TN

Emerging Chef – Julio Hernandez, Maiz de la Vida, Nashville, TN

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker – Noelle Marchetti, Yolan, Nashville, TN

Best Chef Southeast – Josh Habiger, Bastion, Nashville, TN and Trevor Moran, Locust, Nashville, TN