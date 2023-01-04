These are the Best Colleges and Universities in Tennessee

The personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2023 Best College & University Rankings report, listing the best colleges in Tennessee.
WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Here are the top ten colleges and universities in Tennessee.
|1. Vanderbilt University
|6. Lipscomb University
|2. Rhodes College
|7. University of Tennessee
|3. Union University
|8. Middle Tennessee State University
|4. The University of the South
|9. Maryville College
|5. Tennessee Wesleyan University
|10. Freed-Hardeman University