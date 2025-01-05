These 7 Restaurants Opened at The Factory at Franklin in 2024

Holladay Properties purchased The Factory at Franklin in 2021 with renovations beginning in 2022. With the rebirth of this Franklin gathering spot, we saw quite a few restaurants open in 2024, with one returning after closing seven years ago. Here is a list of new places to dine at The Factory at Franklin. The Factory at Franklin is located at 230 Franklin Road, Franklin.
1Etch
Chef Deb Paquette opened an expansion of the Nashville restaurant Etch in Franklin. The fine dining restaurant reimagined the Viking Store spot at The Factory. You can find a some of the most popular items from the Nashville spot like the roasted cauliflower.
2Saffire
For those who have remember, Saffire was once one of the only food options at The Factory but closed seven years ago. It reopened this fall at The Factory bringing back familiar decor and a menu that holds food nostalgia for many in the community.
3Bubble Love
The bubble tea spot opened on July 13 down the hall from Honest Coffee Roasters. This is their second location, the first one opened at the Farmers Market in Nashville.
4Fork of the South
Fork of the South is a stable at The Factory since 2019. After moving to a new location inside The Factory, they have opened a tea room with plans of expansion for a food hall which will see more options coming soon.
5Edley’s Bar-B-Que
Edley’s announced its opening back in 2022, the restaurant welcomed diners in May of 2024. The restaurant features an indoor dining area, full bar, outdoor patio space, and a dedicated catering kitchen to serve The Factory at Franklin and the surrounding area. With its “seasoned & grit” design elements, Muscle Shoals-style music, and nods to the Franklin community, the restaurant will surely create an inviting atmosphere and unique vibe.
6Daddy’s Dogs
This expansion marks an exciting milestone for Daddy’s Dogs, which will bring its mouthwatering menu and exceptional customer experience to Williamson County. Daddy’s Dogs at The Factory will offer a variety of sides and local craft beer.
7Otaku Ramen
Otaku opened its first location in Franklin in February 2024. The service model of this unit offers an enhanced counter service, providing guests with Otaku’s namesake “Fun Fast Loud Hospitality.” The Franklin menu features snacks like Otaku’s famous Hot Chicken Bun, Ramen like the namesake #1 TN Tonkotsu, and a new drink menu including beer, sake, batch cocktails, frozen drinks, and Boba.
