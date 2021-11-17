These 5 Restaurants at Tennessee State Parks are Offering Thanksgiving Dining

2 Montgomery Bell State Park – The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell

1000 Hotel Ave, Burns, TN

phone-615-797-3101

11 a.m.-3 p.m

Menu – Turkey, fried chicken, baked ham, roast beef, cornbread dressing, sweet potatoes, turnip greens, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, macaroni and cheese, hashbrown casserole, creamy cole slaw, potato salad, cranberry sauce, giblet gravy, yeast rolls, banana pudding, assorted cobblers, assorted cakes and pies, sweet/unsweet tea, Coke products and coffee. Adult beverages are available but not included in the price.

Reservations required. Call 615-797-3101

Adults $22.95, children 12-and-under $10.95

Seniors 10 percent discount

Non-alcoholic beverages included (soft drinks, tea, coffee)

To-go orders with full pans and half-pans are available with pre-order. Deadline for orders is Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. Pickup 8 a.m.-11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Plates to-go are $12.50 with choice of meat and two sides, $14.50 for choice of two meats and three sides, and children 12-and-under $7.95 with choice of meat and two sides. Beverages $2.50. Prices do not include tax and gratuity.