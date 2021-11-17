These 5 Restaurants at Tennessee State Parks are Offering Thanksgiving Dining

Five Tennessee State Parks restaurants will offer Thanksgiving meals Thursday, November. 25, an opportunity to dine then enjoy the outdoors with hiking, biking, golf and much more for the whole family.
1David Crockett State Park -Crockett’s Mill Restaurant
1400 West Gaines, Lawrenceburg, TN
phone-931-762-9541
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Menu: turkey and dressing; roast, chicken tenders; green beans; mashed potatoes; yams; cream corn; rolls; pecan pie; chocolate cobbler; peach cobbler.
The meal is first come, first served and reservations are not accepted. An entire party must be present to be seated.$16.95 per person, seniors (62 and older) 10 percent discount, children 6 to 11 half price, children 5-and-under free with each paying adult. Drink, tax, gratuity not included-18 percent gratuity added to group of 9 or more.
2Montgomery Bell State Park – The Restaurant at Montgomery Bell
1000 Hotel Ave, Burns, TN
phone-615-797-3101
11 a.m.-3 p.m
Menu – Turkey, fried chicken, baked ham, roast beef, cornbread dressing, sweet potatoes, turnip greens, mashed potatoes, green beans, corn, macaroni and cheese, hashbrown casserole, creamy cole slaw, potato salad, cranberry sauce, giblet gravy, yeast rolls, banana pudding, assorted cobblers, assorted cakes and pies, sweet/unsweet tea, Coke products and coffee. Adult beverages are available but not included in the price.
Reservations required. Call 615-797-3101
Adults $22.95, children 12-and-under $10.95
Seniors 10 percent discount
Non-alcoholic beverages included (soft drinks, tea, coffee)
To-go orders with full pans and half-pans are available with pre-order. Deadline for orders is Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. Pickup 8 a.m.-11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Plates to-go are $12.50 with choice of meat and two sides, $14.50 for choice of two meats and three sides, and children 12-and-under $7.95 with choice of meat and two sides. Beverages $2.50. Prices do not include tax and gratuity.
3Cumberland Mountain State Park-Homestead Harvest Restaurant
24 Office Drive, Crossville, TN
phone-931-484-7186
11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Menu – roasted turkey, brown sugar glazed pit ham, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potato casserole, green beans, cream corn, cranberry sauce, rolls, banana pudding, pumpkin pie, pecan pie, full salad and soup bar.
No reservations, All-you-can eat buffet lunch and dinner -$20.95, children 6-12 half price with each paying adult, 5-and-under free with each paying adult, senior discount 10 percent. Tax, tip, and beverages not included.
4Pickwick Landing State Park-The Restaurant at Pickwick Landing
120 Playground Loop,Counce, TN
phone-731-689-3135
Lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m., dinner 4 p.m.-9 p.m.
Menu – Ham, turkey and dressing, cranberry sauce, green beans, cream potatoes and gravy, cream style corn, rolls, cobbler or banana pudding.
A small but select assortment of wines by the glass and bottle are available. Domestic, craft and imported beers and a unique selection of Tennessee cocktails are offered.
Reservations required for groups of six or more, $15.95 for adults, children 12-and-under $7.98, 5-and-under free, 10 percent discount for seniors. Non-alcoholic beverage included (soft drinks, tea, coffee)Tax and tip not included.
5Lodge Natchez Trace-The Restaurant at Natchez Trace
photo from Natchez Trace State Park
567 Pin Oak Lane, Wildersville, TN
phone -731-968-8176
11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Menu – smoked turkey breast, southern fried catfish, baked ham, dressing, assorted vegetables, salad bar, assorted desserts, soft serve ice cream
For parties of eight or more, please make reservations. Adults $16.95, children 6-12 half price with each paying adult, 5-and-under free with each paying adult, seniors 10 percent discount.Drinks, tax and tip not included.