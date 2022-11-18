There’s a New Cotton Candy Store at CoolSprings Galleria

Donna Vissman
Puffy Cotton Candy
Puffy Cotton Candy

It’s artwork that is entirely edible!

Puffy Cotton Candy, locally owned by Franklin residents – the Curtis family, opened at the CoolSprings Galleria on November 11th.

At Puffy Cotton Candy, two feet tall cotton candy characters are made before your eyes in a matter of minutes. Each character is entirely edible. But there is a time limit because it only lasts a few hours. You can have it sealed to make it last a few days.

The Curtis family’s long-term vision is to open two to three additional Puffy stores across the greater Williamson/Davidson area over the next few years and then expand nationally — potentially as a franchise model.

And you can even have them cater your next event. Keep current on Puffy Cotton Candy’s happenings here.

Watch the timelapse video they shared on Instagram.

