Theo Von Announces Tour Stop in Nashville

Comedian and podcast host Theo Von will bring his highly popular stand-up tour ‘Return of the Rat’ to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN on Saturday, May 3, 2025.

Tickets will be available to the general public on Thursday, January 9 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com and Theovon.com/tour.

The Louisiana native and now Nashville resident has garnered worldwide fandom for his weekly podcasts like “This Past Weekend” and “King and the Sting”– where fans can connect with Von by submitting questions, comments, concerns, and personal issues or stories – receiving millions of listens and acclaim from media and celebrity guests alike.

Theo’s new comedy special “Regular People” was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN and is now streaming on Netflix.

