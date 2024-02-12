The Yorkshire Deli Brings Authentic Taste of England to Kingston Springs

Bundled in jackets and mufflers, tea time guests at The Yorkshire Deli are carefully tucked under lovely handmade blankets, surrounded by bonfires. A few straggly leaves still remain on the branches overhead, a reminder of the fall past and the spring to come. Everyone is amiably enjoying the tea in their imported porcelain cups served with scones and fresh clotted cream. There are smiles and waves of laughter that ebb and flow with the conversation.

Yorkshire Cafe 1 of 6

This is the scene at The Yorkshire Deli on a chilly winter afternoon. It is one of the few places in Middle Tennessee to have a true British High Tea. The Yorkshire Deli is located at 1114 Highway 70 in Kingston Springs. Tea times take place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. The cost is $35 per person with a two person minimum and a six-person maximum. Reservations must be booked by the preceding Wednesday at noon. Leave a message at 615-378-1210 for available times.

The Yorkshire Deli is the brain-child of Cornwall natives Leslie Mortimer-Wallace and Genevieve Neace. They have brought the real taste of England to Kingston Springs, Tennessee in Cheatham County.

“As a native Yorkshire man living in Tennessee,” said one reviewer, “the taste of home here is too frequently few and far between. But if you are willing to stop off at the quaint Yorkshire Deli for an English tea and lunch, I can’t think of a place that hits home in quite the same way…It was authentically British.”

Located on a farm known as The Land, everything they make is from scratch using fresh ingredients, including many authentic meats and cheeses imported from the British Isles.

Tea is offered with plain or raisin scones. They are served the traditional English way with butter, jam, and clotted cream.

“When we opened I couldn’t convince any of our customers to choose this scone over other choices in the [bakery] case,” said Mortimer-Wallace on Facebook. “Now, it’s one of our most popular items. I’m so happy this beautiful community has embraced our tea room and I’m so proud to have brought a little piece of Britain to this small town in Tennessee.”

They also offer a rotating menu of luncheon items that change with the seasons. It always contains an assortment of authentically British dishes, including Ploughman’s cheese, pasties, butty, crumpets, meat pies, stews, and Jammy Dodgers.

One favorite is the Cornish Pastie. It looks something like a Southern fried pie, but it is bigger and savory instead of sweet, containing steak, potatoes, carrots, and gravy wrapped in their handmade pastry dough.

In the winter they serve a hearty Beef and Ale Stew. It is served with a buttered roll, but it is worth it to get a tub of their Ploughman’s cheese spread to add to the roll. It is heaven for the taste buds.

“Everything was top notch,” said another reviewer. “as good as I’ve had in England, plus a delicious hot chocolate.”

With all of the seating outside, Yorkshire Deli is both kid and dog-friendly. They are willing to adjust some of their offerings for kiddo’s taste buds, like their banana and Nutella sandwich. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are also available.

Lots of items to go are offered, including Whole Banoffee Pies, made from gram crackers, bananas and caramel topped with fresh whipped cream; Chocolate Fudge Raspberry Cake; Sausage Rolls; Scotch Eggs; and an assortment of breads baked by Chef Emilie.

“You can taste the love that goes into the food, drinks and desserts,” said a customer.