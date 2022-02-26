The Williamson County Performing Arts Center Presents Nashville Irish Step Dancers and More

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) at Academy Park and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) are excited to announce upcoming events for March and April 2022.

Presented by the Nashville Irish Step Dancers, Celtic Rhythms on Fire is a celebration of the rich and vibrant artistry of Irish dance and music. This show features not only the more traditional elements such as jig, reel and hornpipe, but also explores more progressive styles of Irish dance and music. The collaboration between dancers, musicians and singers results in a spirited lively interchange and, of course, audience of all ages will be delightfully engaged! Performances will be held Saturday March 5, 2022 at 7 p.m. and Sunday March 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $18.50 for seniors (55+), children 12 and under and groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance. Tickets purchased at the door will be $25.

Returning to the Williamson County Performing Arts Center by popular demand, the Ultimate Oldies Rock and Roll Show features a lively stage production presenting the best music of the ‘50s, ‘60s & ‘70s, including Rock & Roll, Doo Wop, Folk, Disco, Pop and more! Take a nostalgic journey down memory lane with these treasured hits of yesteryear. This performance will take place Saturday March 12, 2022 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22.50 for adults and $20 for Seniors (55+) and Children 12 and under.

For two nights only, the Nashville Shakespeare Festival presents Abbreviated Shakespeare! Directed by Nashville Shakespeare Festival’s Artistic Executive Director Denice Hicks, this event consists of five actors playing multiple roles with minimal set and props demonstrating the clarity and power of Shakespeare’s poetry from three of his most popular works. All ages are welcome, although Macbeth and Romeo & Juliet deal with mature themes. For further information visit www.nashvilleshakes.org.

Performances will be held Friday, March 18, 2022 at 7 p.m. for Macbeth and A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Saturday March 19, 2022 at 7 p.m. for Romeo & Juliet and A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Tickets are $10.

This April, the Williamson County Performing Arts Center will present the musical comedy Nunsense, the first theatrical performance produced entirely by the WCPAC. After an accidental poisoning, the Little Sisters of Hoboken are in dire need of funds to bury their dearly departed. In a frantic effort to “right their wrongs” ballet-loving Sister Mary Leo, street-wise Sister Robert Anne, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia, the Mother Superior Sister Mary Regina, and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show. Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, Nunsense is the perfect blithe comedy to get you back “in the habit” of live theatre! Performances will take place Friday, April 1, 2022 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for Adults, $22.50 for Seniors (55+) and $20 for Students and Children. Nunsense is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com

Tickets for all upcoming events are on sale now and can be purchased at wcpactn.com.