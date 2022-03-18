The Williamson County Performing Arts Center Announces Cast and Creative Team for Nunsense

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park and Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) are excited to announce the cast and creative team for Nunsense. Performances will take place April 1, 2022 at 7:30 p.m., April 2, 2022 at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 2:30 p.m.

After an accidental poisoning, the Little Sisters of Hoboken are in dire need of funds to bury their dearly departed. In a frantic effort to "right their wrongs," ballet-loving Sister Mary Leo, street-wise Sister Robert Anne, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia, the Mother Superior Sister Mary Regina, and mistress of the novices Sister Mary Hubert decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show. Featuring star turns, tap

and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, Nunsense is the perfect blithe comedy to get you back “in the habit” of live theatre!

The cast of Nunsense includes KAY AYERS as Sister Mary Regina (Theatre: Actor’s Bridge Ensemble, Blackbird Theatre, Nashville Shakespeare Festival, Boiler Room Theatre, Street Theatre Co., Chaffin’s Barn), EVELYN BUNCE as Sister Mary Leo (Theatre: Zaneeta in The Music Man, Mrs. Wormwood in Matilda, Esther in Meet Me in St. Louis, Puck in A Midsummer Night’s Dream), JANEY ELLIOTT as Sister Mary Amnesia (Theatre: Pickles in The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical at STC, Emilia in The Man of Mode at

Belmont University, Puck in A Midsummer Night’s Dream at LAMDA), MIRACLE HAM as Sister Mary Hubert (Theatre: Jesus Christ Superstar, The Wiz, Bring it on: the Musical, Jambalaya, the Musical) and TEREN J. RICHARDS as Sister Robert Anne (Theatre: Honk, Twinderella, Hansel and Gretel, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Into the Woods; Vocalist: Our Savior Lutheran Church Worship Band).

Nunsense is Directed and Staged by VICTORIA REED; Musical Direction by KELSI FULTON; Tap and Ballet Choreography by ALLISON LITTLE; the Stage Manager is JARMAN MARCELLUS.

Tickets for Nunsense can be purchased at wcpactn.com. NUNSENSE is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com