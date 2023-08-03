The Williamson County Fair Opens on Friday

The first Friday in August marks the return of the beloved Williamson County Fair, kicking off with a ribbon cutting on Friday, August 4 at 5:30 p.m at the Williamson County AgExpo Park. Fairgoers will experience top-quality performances, exciting new rides, various competitive events and much more through Saturday, August 12.

“9 Days of Fun” at the Fair will include daily performances by crowd favorites like the Kardenni Magic Show, Sea Lion Splash, and Chainsaw Artist Roark Phillips. Enjoy new attractions like the Farm Bureau Ag Simulator, the Ninja Experience, and the Mobile Dairy Classroom.

The Little 1’s Farming, a Fair favorite exhibit where children of all ages can become a farmer for a while, will return this year. Fairgoers will enjoy the popular educational Birthing Pig exhibit, along with new displays of Agriculture, Creative Arts, Culinary Arts, Cultural Arts, and Youth competitive events entries located in the air-conditioned arena, along with daily Livestock shows in Barn “B”.

More than 30 rides and games will fill the Upper and Lower Midways, including the beloved Seattle Wheel and the Himalaya, plus the new Sub Zero, a breathtaking ride which spins and rotates 60 feet in the air.

The gates open at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 following the ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m.

Admission is $14.00 for adults, $7.00 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children ages 5 and under. Highlights for the evening include performances by Thomas Sheffield & Highway 40 Band from 6:30-8:00 p.m., BMX Trickstars at 6:30 and 8:00 p.m., and the extraordinary Sea Lion Splash at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Complete daily schedules are available online.

Saturday, Aug. 5, the gates open at 10:00 a.m., with plenty of fun for all, such as the anticipated Ninja Experience whose first show begins at 10:30 a.m., and the annual 4-H Cake Auction at 4:00 p.m. All performers and entertainment options have multiple shows each day; check the schedule online for times and locations.

Sunday, Aug. 6, guests aged 55 and older will receive free admission for “Senior Day,” compliments of Cigna. The gates open at noon with the first 500 seniors receiving a goodie bag. The Nissan Stage performers will include the Bennett Hall Band from 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Williamson County Bluegrass Band from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., and Little Roy and Lizzy from 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

The Williamson County Fair is excited to announce the launch of its new app, featuring real-time updates with a daily schedule, detailed interactive map and so much more! Available now for download on both the Apple Store and Google Play.

Visitors can also receive safety and weather alerts from the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency. Fair attendees are encouraged to text the code WCFAIR to 888777 to opt-in for Fair-related information. For the full schedule, ticket information, hours and FAQs, visit www.williamsoncountyfair.org.