The Wiggles Team up with Dolly for New Song

For the first time ever, The Wiggles have teamed up with Global Superstar Dolly Parton to make history with a groundbreaking double single release. This glittering and unexpected collaboration is set to bring joy, learning, and flair to families worldwide.

Parton and the world’s most beloved children’s group have teamed up to unveil an unforgettable new collaboration -‘Friends!’ – a heartfelt tune penned by Dolly herself. ‘Friends’ is a toe-tapping single about kindness, community and lifelong friendship – an instant classic that kids and grown-ups alike will treasure for years to come.

The fun doesn’t stop there, with Dolly’s iconic hit ‘9 to 5’ reimagined by The Wiggles as ‘Counting 1 to 5’, adding a fun, fresh and educational twist to one of Dolly’s signature tunes. Take a listen here.

Dolly Parton shares, “Well, I just wiggled my way out into the Wiggles’ world! I had so much fun being a part of this project, and I hope you enjoy it as much as we have.”

“Dolly’s music is pure magic,” says Anthony Field, the Blue Wiggle. “Getting to work with her on these songs is a dream come true. We can’t wait for families everywhere to sing along and share in the joy.”

Red Wiggle Caterina Mete has an especially deep connection to this collaboration, having idolised Dolly Parton as a singer-songwriter for years. Caterina’s admiration runs so deep that she even has a Dolly Parton tattoo and named one of her twin daughters, Dolly, after the beloved chart-topping music legend.

“Getting to work with my absolute musical hero is beyond surreal,” says Caterina. “Dolly has inspired me in so many ways, and I know these songs will bring so much happiness to families everywhere.”

Both ‘Friends!’ and ‘Counting 1 to 5’ are available to stream now on all major platforms, leading up to the highly anticipated new album release, ‘Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!’ on 7th March, which is available for pre-save today.

This new country album by The Wiggles also includes another original song featuring Dolly’s vocals called ‘We Will Always Be Friends’, as well as The Wiggles’ tender cover of Dolly Parton’s ‘Love is Like a Butterfly’.

Other not-to-be-missed collaborations on the star-studded album include Lainey Wilson, Orville Peck, Dasha, Morgan Evans, Jackson Dean, Kaylee Bell, MacKenzie Porter, Troy

Cassar-Daley, The Wolfe Brothers, Travis Collins, Lucky Oceans, and the late, great Slim Dusty.

As Australia’s #1 Local Artist on Spotify, The Wiggles are taking their music across the globe this year. Their Bouncing Balls International Tour will bring The Wiggles’ signature fun and energy to audiences across Australia, the UK, USA, and Canada from March 2025. For tour dates, tickets, and more, please visit www.thewiggles.com/liv.

