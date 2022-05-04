The West End Is Your Next Urban Getaway

Long before Nashville neighborhoods like SoBro and The Gulch arrived on the urban living scene, West End was the place to be.

This neighborhood is framed by Interstates 40 and 440 to the east and west and Charlotte and West End Avenues to the north and south, West End represents the best of Nashville’s city living and is a great space to enjoy all that Nashville has to offer.

From famous music venues on Elliston Place and iconic nightclubs on Church Street to the historic homes and international cuisine along West End Avenue, this neighborhood is where it’s at.

West End’s proximity to cultural centers like Vanderbilt University and The Parthenon give it a more serious vibe than some of its honky-tonkin’ neighbors Downtown, but the traffic is still a reminder of city life.

This beloved urban delight has so much to offer!

Centennial Park

The epicenter of West End is Centennial Park, one of Nashville’s premier urban parks located adjacent to Vanderbilt University and home to a full-scale replica of the Greek Parthenon. Just up the way is Elliston Place where some of the city’s most storied rock clubs can be located.

Further south down West End is Belle Meade, a wealthy residential community known for its stately homes including two historic properties that can be toured by visitors: Belle Meade Plantation and Cheekwood Estate & Gardens.

Food, Drink, And More Food

West End has one of the richest food scenes in Nashville. Just about every type of food is available.

Italian-food lovers flock to Pastaria, Jamaicaway brings a taste of the islands to the neighborhood, and every vegetarian in town knows about Woodland’s Indian Vegetarian Cuisine.

If sushi is your jam, you’re in luck. There’s plenty of delicious food to be had, and too many options to list.

For a true, local delight, residents appreciate the drag brunch at Suzy Wong’s House of Yum—a locally owned Asian fusion restaurant with roots in the city’s LGBTQ community.

West End Real Estate

The mere fact that West End is within fifteen minutes of Downtown Nashville means that this neighborhood will always be in demand, but locals know that there is more to love in this urban area. Whether it’s food, drink, or a cultural experience you’re after, the West End has something for everyone.

While there is still plenty of that characteristic Nashville greenspace we’ve learned to love here in Nashville, townhomes and condominiums outnumber bungalows and Craftsman homes by a fair margin, and buildings like The West End offer upscale living to urban professionals. With a median sale price in the low $400s, West End is a neighborhood geared toward residents who thrive on city living.

Ready to begin your real estate search in the West End? Check for your next property here!