The Well Coffeehouse Unveils New Branding

The Well Coffeehouse, a nonprofit specialty coffee roaster with six community-focused

cafés and roasting facility, introduces a bold rebrand that brings new energy to the powerful story The Well exists to tell – turning coffee into clean water.

A longtime advocate for social enterprise and relational leadership, CEO Mark Barns has spent the past two years not only stewarding The Well’s mission but also renewing its commitment to exceptional coffee. The Well intentionally buys its beans through relationships built on love, respect, and dignity for coffee farmers, purchasing with purpose to honor the people and coffee producing communities. Every roast reflects a deep appreciation for the labor and story behind the bean, turning daily coffee rituals into meaningful global connections.

At the heart of this transformation is the team Mark has built and empowered. With the leadership of Lauren Brooks (CFO) and Henrique Soares (COO), Mark has fostered a culture of collaboration and trust,where each person’s gifts are stewarded toward a shared vision. From production and roasting to marketing, store managers, and baristas, this team has worked side by side to bring the rebrand to life -each role vital, each voice valued.

The rebrand made its debut at the grand opening of The Well’s newest coffeehouse in Franklin, TN – the first store fully led and launched under Mark’s direction. There, guests were introduced to a refreshed brand identity that reflects both the beauty of the craft and the depth of the mission. It’s an experience that speaks to coffee lovers and everyday philanthropists alike.

Starting June 20, The Well’s reimagined identity began rolling out across all digital and physical touchpoints – website, social media, packaging, and in-store environments – inviting every guest into a clearer, bolder, and more engaging story. Every detail has been thoughtfully designed to elevate the guest experience while making the mission unmistakable: every cup helps fund life-changing clean water projects around the globe.

“Specialty coffee is our craft, but transformation is our purpose,” said Mark Barns.“This

rebrand reflects our belief that great coffee can be a catalyst for global change and that

everyone who walks into one of our coffeehouses or brews our beans at home becomes

part of that story. We’re just getting started.”

As The Well looks to the future, its sights are set on opening more coffeehouses and expanding its wholesale partnerships and e-commerce footprint, enabling more individuals and businesses to brew with purpose. Whether through direct-to-door coffee subscriptions or bulk orders that fuel offices,churches, or cafés, the goal remains the same: to bring clean water to those who need it most, one bag,one cup, one story at a time.

The rebrand will continue rolling out in phases throughout the year, with Brentwood up next to receive the updated look and feel. Guests at this location will be the first to experience the transformation since the grand opening in Franklin. At every step, The Well remains grounded in what makes it truly different: an unrelenting commitment

to quality, community, and a mission that matters.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email