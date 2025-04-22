The Well Coffeehouse Opens First Franklin Location

Local coffee shop, The Well Coffeehouse, has expanded into Franklin.

Sharing the news on social media, they stated, “The wait is over and our doors have softly opened. Come on over to meet our team, see the new space, and enjoy a hot cup of coffee all while making an impact as we turn your coffee into water for those in need. Stay tuned for our Grand Opening date!”

The coffee shop shared with us a grand opening date is set for May 15th, and more details about the event will come later.

The new coffee shop is located at 711 Cool Springs Boulevard, Franklin. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 6 am to 5 pm, and Saturday through Sunday, 7 am to 5 pm.

The Well Coffeehouse is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that funds the building of wells through different organizations such as Living Water Project and Blood:Water Mission that opened in 2012. They have locations in Brentwood, Bellevue, Green Hills, and Music Row.

For the latest updates, visit their social media here.

