The Water Tower at The Factory at Franklin Will Undergo a Transformation

Just as the trees of Franklin are donning their warm autumn hues, the city’s tallest landmark – The Factory at Franklin water tower – is turning from green to red. Painting starts this month and is just part of Holladay Properties’ reimagining of the historic and storied shopping and entertainment destination.

“As is depicted in many pictures of the Franklin skyline from the past, the water tower was painted rusty red for many years. Part of our efforts to elevate The Factory brand includes connecting to the history of this place, so we also chose rusty red as the color of our new logo and as an accent color throughout the property. I also learned, from talking and meeting with people in the community over the past months, that many folks missed the red water tower,” said Allen Arender, Holladay Properties executive vice president of development, who is leading the rebirth of the property

Once the tower is restored to its former rusty red glory, the new Factory at Franklin logo will be painted on the 75,000-gallon tank at the top of the tower.

The repainting of the water tower is the latest and most visible manifestation of Holladay Properties’ overall renovation of the 10-building campus of The Factory at Franklin. The developers also recently released plans for creating a park-like outdoor gathering area beneath the iconic tower, read here.

Other work underway includes the creation of a new “grand hall” in the west end of the main building, which should be complete early next year. Work will also soon commence on build-out of space for recently announced new tenants.

Facts about The Factory at Franklin water tower: