The WannaBeatles to Kick Off Brentwood’s Summer Concert Series

The WannaBeatles, one of the top Beatles tribute bands in the country, will bring a little Fab Four fun to Crockett Park this summer when they kick off the Brentwood Summer Concert Series from 6-8 p.m. on June 11.

In 2020, Country Music News International referred to the Grammy-nominated group as “obviously the World’s favorite Beatles-Bootleg act,” and the performers are eager to provide Brentwood families with a nostalgia-filled evening of fun and dancing.

The band will open Brentwood’s 34th Annual Summer Concert Series, and while listening to pop hits of the 1960s, attendees can also stop by the food truck village for a bite to eat. Families are encouraged to bring cash (low denominations) to speed up transactions. Vendors at the June 11 concert include:

Blue Monkey Shaved Ice

Bradley’s Creamery

Grandma’s Kitchen La Pasita

Steaming Goat

Zander’s Woodfired Pizza

The Brentwood Summer Concert Series has become a community staple over the last three decades, offering Brentwood citizens a chance to relax and enjoy live music in a beautiful outdoor setting.

The concert series will continue on June 18 when The Music City Stones, a Nashville-based Rolling Stones tribute band, perform from 6-8 p.m. On Saturday, June 24, the City will host the Third Annual Brentfest, featuring a beer garden and a fun zone for children. This event will include performances by Cruizin Keys Dueling Pianos, two pianists playing an eclectic mix of music genres, and Rubiks Groove, the 80s and 90s cover band.

The Summer Concert Series will culminate with Brentwood’s popular Red, White, and Boom celebration, from 7-10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. The Smoking Section will headline this concert, with the fireworks show set to begin at 9 p.m.

All events will occur in Crockett Park’s Eddy Arnold Amphitheater, located at 1500 Volunteer Parkway. Be sure to follow Brentwood’s official social media accounts for updates on these events. For more information, including a list of food trucks scheduled for each event, visit https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/departments/summer-concert-series.