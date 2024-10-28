The Wait is Over – Etch Opens this Week in Franklin

After more than a decade of wowing guests with its award-winning menu and service in the heart of Nashville, etch will open a second location inside The Factory at Franklin on Oct. 29. Led by Chef Deb Paquette, etch is one of many new eateries in The Factory, which is undergoing an overall revitalization.

“I love the food community in and around Nashville, and opening this second location allows my team and me to grow our network and further share what we love to do, cook and serve,” said Chef Deb Paquette, founder and owner of etch. “The people and other businesses involved in breathing new life into The Factory are so cool and creative. I’m so excited to bring this restaurant concept I’ve loved for more than 12 years to Franklin where we can welcome back current fans of etch and make new friends as well.”

Paquette has been a trailblazer, mentor and lively constant in the Nashville culinary scene for nearly four decades, and she is supported at the Franklin location by several key staff members who have been on her team in Nashville. Chef Jess Lambert, who was recently named executive chef of etch and Paquette’s sister restaurant etc., will be responsible for the Franklin kitchen team. In this role, Lambert will oversee operations, create new seasonal menus and drive sourcing. Lambert started at etch in 2014 as a cook and has risen through the ranks under the creative guidance and leadership of Paquette. The etch Franklin leadership team is rounded out by Executive Pastry Chef Megan Williams, General Manager Kathlin Harbert and Sommelier Dino Cocco, all of whom have been key staff members at etch’s original Nashville location.

The 4,700-square-foot etch in The Factory can seat around 175 guests in its dining room, bar area, two private dining rooms and patio. Just like its original spot, etch Franklin offers a chef’s counter where guests can have a front row seat to the kitchen. The restaurant currently staffs more than 50 employees.

Occupying the former Viking Store and Cooking School inside The Factory, etch’s space is designed to spotlight the food. Working with the Nashville office of Matheny Goldmon Architecture + Interiors, the design celebrates Paquette’s love of bright flavors and vibrant accent colors. Just as color is used artfully on the dishes at etch, guests will love the pops of color—in particular, Paquette’s personal favorite color red—throughout the space in tandem with elements reflective of the building, including original handcrafted lighting and The Factory’s original oversized steel windows that flood the room with natural light.

Service includes weekday lunch, weekend brunch, dinner and a limited midday menu 2 – 4 p.m. Hours of operation for etch inside The Factory at Franklin are:

Tuesday through Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

