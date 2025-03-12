The Wait for Swig in Spring Hill is Almost Over

Swig, known for its specialty soda beverages, has expanded into Middle Tennessee with a recently opened location in Brentwood.

The “dirty soda” company will open a new location in Spring Hill very soon at 4821 Main Street (formerly Advanced Financial).

Although the company has not officially released details about the opening of the Spring Hill Swig, Google shows the location will open on Monday, March 17th.

This location already features a drive-thru lane, which aligns with Swig’s business model. Swig typically opens the drive-thru service before opening lobby access. As of the writing of this article, we don’t know if only the drive-thru will open on March 17th or if there will be any grand opening specials. No update has been made to social media. Tentative hours of operation on the Swig website for the Spring Hill location show Monday-Thursday, 8 am – 9 pm, Friday, 8 am – 10 pm, Saturday, 9 am – 10 pm, and Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm.

Nicole Tanner founded Swig in St. George, Utah, 15 years ago. Since then, Swig has become one of the fastest-growing beverage companies in the country, expanding to 100 stores in 14 states and counting.

