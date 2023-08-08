The UPS Store in Spring Hill is on the Move

The UPS store in Spring Hill will be moving.

Currently, the store is located at 5016 Spedale Court in Spring Hill. The new location will be in the Publix shopping center at 4935 Main Street, Suite 7.

Owner Jason Blackstock stated they expect to be in the new location by November if there are no construction delays. If any delays occur, the move will be delayed until January 2024.

A longstanding service store in Spring Hill, The UPS has been open for over 20 years, store offers a range of printing services, shipping, and mailbox services.

Hours of operations are Monday-Friday, 8 am – 6:30 pm, and Saturday, 8 am until 1:30 pm, closed on Sunday.