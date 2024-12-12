The Union Station to Host ‘A Very Merry Holiday Market’

Finish your holiday shopping at “A Very Merry Holiday Market,” taking place in the lobby of The Union Station Nashville Yards on Sunday, December 15. This festive pop-up shop will feature items for sale from local artisans and vendors, a puppy adoption with Wags & Walks, and an eggnog station the whole family can enjoy, all set to the cheerful tunes of a DJ playing Christmas classics. Some of the vendors include The BLK Candle Co., Benditta Jewelry, Puppy Crumbles for all your dog needs, ABLE Clothing and The Gifted Hand and more.

While there, enjoy bites and drinks from the hotel’s holiday pop-up, “A Very Merry Bar Car” or stay for brunch at the hotel’s flagship restaurant, Stationairy and receive complimentary 2-hour valet parking.

Visit the market on Sunday, December 15th, 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM at The Union Station Nashville Yards, 1001 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203.

