The Ultimate Pool Luxury: Outdoor Kitchen and Living Space

Whether you are hosting a get-together or simply preparing a meal for the family, almost every cook’s complaint is the isolation from everyone else. This is why the popularity of the open-concept floor plan has absolutely skyrocketed in home design in recent years.

This disconnect between cook and guests is even more pronounced when the gathering has moved outdoors. And in Tennessee, the outdoor season is realistically at least eight months long! At Peek Pools, we offer much more than installing swimming pools. We can also help you plan, design and execute your ideal outdoor living space to accompany your pool construction project.

Luxury Outdoor Kitchen

We’ve come a long way from hovering over a simple free-standing grill on the back deck. No longer do you have to do all of the food prep and cooking inside, only to pop in and out of the house every few minutes to tend to the grilling meat (… while also balancing and hustling the drinks, side dishes and more). Instead, relax, and enjoy cooking again while you are also a part of the community for which you’re preparing a delicious meal.

When you work with Peek Pools, your outdoor pool and kitchen will be tailor-made to meet your lifestyle and needs – while also suiting your space and budget. While a grill is certain to remain a central component, your pool space can include a bar (even a swim-up bar!).

Love the freedom and ease of use of your beautiful granite countertops inside? Who says you can’t have the same in your outdoor kitchen? Having plenty of counter space on which to prep, plate and serve the food cuts down on the hassle.

A fridge near your pool is a must-have. You can use it to store the ingredients you’re using in the meal or store drinks for easy access all year long.

Additional cooking elements, such as a cooktop and a pizza oven give even more flexibility to prepare an entire meal outdoors.

And don’t neglect underneath storage and a sink to complete your outdoor kitchen. After all, who wants to run back inside every three minutes to wash their hands or rinse off the fresh produce?

Luxury Outdoor Living

In addition to outdoor kitchens and pools, Peek Pools is skilled in creating the outdoor living space you’ve always dreamed of. Luxury living space with your pool construction project may include a beautiful bar and a focal fireplace feature. Bring in comfortable seating with end tables or coffee tables to encourage long lingering. Enjoy coffee in the cool morning or drinks and laughter in the evening. We can even install lighting, fans or outdoor heaters so darkness and temperature can’t derail the fun. And who doesn’t love cheering on their favorite teams on a crisp autumn afternoon? That same outdoor big screen TV by your pool also lends itself well to family movie nights without much planning.

