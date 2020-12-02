The Twelve Days of HIITmas – 12 Days of High Intensity Interval Training for the Holidays

HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) is a workout structured to get your heart pumping in a shorter period of time.
When you’re busy wrapping gifts and planning a holiday dinner, fitness is probably the last thing on your mind.
But staying healthy during the holiday season is crucial, especially this year. Why not easily
boost your immune system by engaging in a short HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training)
workout each day for 12 days?
Keep it short, sweet, and powerful. You don’t need much equipment, a yoga mat, a medicine ball, a kettle bell, and a set of dumbbells will do.
Jumping jacks or jump squats will begin and end each workout. These exercises are a good way to get your heart rate up at the beginning of your session, and to push yourself to failure at the end of the session.
You’ll want to do your last set of jumping jacks or jump squats until failure at the end of each workout. Only take a 30-45 second break in between sets and exercise changes to get the most out of your HIIT workout.
Day One: A Partridge in A Pear Tree ~ Tree Push Ups
Jumping Jacks (3×20)
Push Ups Against a (Pair) Tree (or a wall) (3×20)
Jump Squats (3×15)
Medicine Ball Sit-Ups (3×15)
Bicycle Abs (3×20)
Jumping Jacks – To Failure
Day Two: 2 Turtle Doves ~ Do this Workout with Your Turtle Dove Friend
Jumping Jacks (3×20)
Bicep Curls with Dumbbells (3×15)
Lunges with Dumbbells (3×15)
Push Ups (3×20)
Jump Squats – To Failure
Day Three: 3 French Hens ~ Triangle Push Up
Jumping Jacks (3×20)
Triangle Push Up (3×15)
Medicine Ball Squats (3×15)
Shoulder Press with Dumbbells (3×15)
Russian Twist with Medicine Ball (3×20)
Jump Squats – To Failure
Day Four: 4 Calling Birds ~ Call/FaceTime a Friend for this Workout
Jumping Jacks (3×20)
Tricep Extension with Dumbbells (3×15)
Medicine Ball Squats (3×15)
Medicine Ball Sit-Ups (3×20)
Jumping Jacks – To Failure
Day Five: 5 Golden Rings ~ Kettlebell Raises
Jump Squats (3×15)
Kettlebell Raises (3 x15)
Dumbbell Lunges (3×15)
2 Minute Plank
Dumbbell Squats (3×15)
Jumping Jacks – To Failure
Day Six: 6 Geese A Laying ~ Goblet Squats
Jumping Jacks (3×20)
Goblet Squats (3×15)
Bicep Curls with Dumbbells (3×15)
Tricep Extension with Dumbbells (3×15)
2 Minute 30 Second Plank
Jumping Jacks – To Failure
Day Seven: 7 Swans a Swimming ~ Butterfly Sit Ups
Jump Squats (3×15)
Butterfly Situps (3×15)
Bicep Curls with Dumbbells (3×15)
Lunges with Dumbbells (3×15)
Push Ups (3×20)
Jumping Jacks – To Failure
Day Eight: 8 Maids a Milking ~ Calf Raises
Jumping Jacks (3×20)
Calf Raises (3×25)
Shoulder Press with Dumbbells (3×15)
Russian Twist with Medicine ball (3×20)
Medicine Ball Squats (3×15)
Jump Squats – To Failure
Day Nine: 9 Ladies Dancing ~ Bootie Kicks
Jumping Jacks (3×20)
Bootie Kicks (3×20)
Tricep Extension with Dumbbells (3×15)
Push Ups (3×15)
Shoulder Press with Dumbbells (3×15)
Jumping Jacks – To Failure
Day Ten: 10 Lords a Leaping ~ Jump Squats
Jumping Jacks (2×50)
Jump Squats (3×15)
3 Minute Plank
Shoulder Press with Dumbbells (3×15)
Bicep Curls with Dumbbells (3×15)
Jumping Jacks – To Failure
Day Eleven: 11 Pipers Piping ~ High Knees
Jump Squats (3×15)
High Knees (3×25)
3 Minute Plank
Lunges with Dumbbells (3×15)
Bicycle Abs (3×20)
Jumping Jacks – To Failure
Day Twelve: 12 Drummers Drumming ~ Burpees
Jumping Jacks (3×20)
Burpees (3×15)
3 Minute Plank
Tricep Extension with Dumbbells (3×15)
Medicine/Wall Ball Squats (3×20)
Jump Squats – To Failure
Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood has everything you’ll need to knock out the Twelve Days of HIITmas workout.
• Medicine Ball/Wall Ball
• Dumbbells
* Kettlebells
• Yoga Mat
* Please consult your doctor before beginning any new fitness routine.
Feeling inspired? Leave a comment below about your 12 days of HITTmas experience.
Stop Into Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood for NEW and Gently Used HITT Workout
Equipment Options:
Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood
1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350
Brentwood, TN 37027
615-661-1107
Website: www.PlayItAgainSportsBrentwood.com
Email: [email protected]
Facebook: playitagainbrentwood
Instagram: brentwoodpias
Hours: Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Sunday: 12:00pm – 5:00 pm
Have a question for Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood, fill out the form below: