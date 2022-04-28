The TSSAA Spring Fling to Take Place May 24-27 in Murfreesboro

In Murfreesboro the 2022 TSSAA Spring Fling with take place for five sports from Tuesday, May 24th to Friday, May 27th.

A state champion will be crowned for baseball, track and field, soccer, softball, and tennis.

Parking is $5 at each site and tickets will be $15 at the gate and $12 using the GoFan website.

The full composite schedule for each sport can be viewed on TSSAA’s website.

Spring Fling History

TSSAA is the only high school athletic organization in the United States to have a seven-sport, Olympic-style spring sport championship tournament for baseball, softball, track and field, team and individual tennis and soccer.

It was Middle Tennessee State track and field coach, Dean Hayes and Merrill Eckstein, president of the Greater Chattanooga Sports & Events Committee that in the early 1990s convinced TSSAA Executive Director Ronnie Carter to pursue organizing the spring sports championships into a one-week, single-city event. Carter was keen to the idea, but the thought of finding a single city with suitable venues for all the sports seemed impossible.

Carter felt it was only fair to invite cities statewide to bid on the event. In 1993, the cities of Clarksville, Nashville, and Chattanooga made proposals to the nine-member TSSAA Board of Control and the City of Chattanooga was awarded the 1994 Spring Fling.

The initial three-year contract was eventually extended for a fourth year. Seven cities bid for the event in 1997 and Chattanooga was selected to host for an additional five years, beginning in 1998.

In the spring of 2003, Spring Fling moved to Memphis. After a three-year stint in Memphis, Spring Fling moved to Murfreesboro in 2006 and has remained there to this date.

Spring Fling XXVII was not held in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.