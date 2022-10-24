The Town of Nolensville Veterans Day Celebration Takes Place on November 5

The Town of Nolensville Veterans Day Celebration will take place on Saturday, November 5 at 11:00 a.m.! This is a special parade in which we are honored to celebrate our hometown veterans.

In an effort to increase public safety, the 2022 Veterans Day Parade is now being centrally located in the heart of our Historic District. Parade line up begins on Johnson Industrial Boulevard, turns left onto Stonebrook Boulevard, left onto Nolensville Road, and ends at Nolensville Park. More information can be found HERE.

Please take a minute to tell us about yourself and your service in the fillable Veteran’s Information form below.

Fillable Veteran’s Information Form

To view the full parade route and suggested detour, please click here.

If you would like to participate in this year’s Veterans Day Parade, please register here.

All entries must be received by 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 24.

WAIVER:

All volunteers and parade participants must complete a waiver. Please click this link to access the Waiver form.

RULES AND GUIDELINES:

To view the parade rules and guidelines, follow the link: Veterans Day Parade Rules and Guidelines

All parade participants must follow all COVID-19 safety protocols. In addition, no candy or other handouts are to be distributed along the parade route for safety reasons.

