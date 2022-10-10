The Titans Survive a Late Game Scare Against Washington and Get the Win

Final Score:
Titans- 21
Commanders- 17
The Titans (3-2) beat Washington (1-4) to continue a 3-game winning streak.
David Long Jr. intercepted Carson Wentz at the end of the 4th quarter to seal the game. The Commanders were at the 1-yard line with only 6 seconds left.
Derrick Henry rushed for 2 touchdowns and 102 yards. Ryan Tannehill threw a touchdown pass to Dontrell Hilliard for the other score. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was the leading receiver with 61 yards.
#Titans Top Plays vs. Commanders Week 5
📺: More coverage on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/9RSVnLFdyv
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 10, 2022
Despite injuries to key players like Treylon Burks, Bud Dupree, and Zach Cunningham the Titans were able to get the job done.
The Colts (2-2-1) are the Titan’s next opponent. Nissan Stadium will host this matchup on Sunday, October 17th at 12 PM.