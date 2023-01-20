The Titans Have Been Chosen by the NFL to Play in London Next Season

For the first time since 2018, the Titans will travel to the United Kingdom for a game.

Their opponent has not been confirmed yet. This will be sorted out when the official schedule is released. The teams they could face off against include the Bills, Jaguars, Chiefs, and Patriots. These franchises have been designated by the NFL for the 2023 International Games.

Coach Mike Vrabel told Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com, “We are excited to represent the NFL in London this season. I really enjoyed our experience during our last visit. The energy in the stadium and the atmosphere surrounding the game was impressive, and I am looking forward to being part of that again.”

The Titans are listed as the home team. They will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium which hosts a soccer team in the English Premier League. The other time they traveled to London for a game they played the Chargers at Wembley Stadium. They lost that game 20-19.