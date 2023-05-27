The Tina Turner Museum to Hold a Memorial this Weekend

Fans and friends of the “Queen of Rock” Tina Turner are invited to a Twilight Memorial to honor her legacy this Sunday, May 28, at 7 p.m., on the lawn of the Tina Turner Museum in Brownsville, TN.

“Tina has touched so many of our lives with her music and her story of perseverance.” says Center Director Sonia Outlaw-Clark. “This memorial will afford us the opportunity to have her family of fans share their sentiments and extend comfort to each other.”

Attendees are encouraged to sign a memory board and share their condolences. Selected speakers will share reflections of Tina and at dusk candles will be lit in her memory.

The memorial will take place at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center & Tina Turner Museum, 121 Sunny Hill Cove, Brownsville TN. For more information, contact the Center at 731-779-9000.