The Storyteller’s Collective Returns to Centennial High

The Centennial High theater department is bringing three more stories to life during The Storyteller’s Collective opening this week.

This year’s collective features The Legend of Sleep Hollow, Lafayette No. 1 and Some Things Never Change. The show opens October 17 and runs until October 26. Tickets may be purchased online and cost $10 each.

“Last year, The Storyteller’s Collective was our most talked about performance in the theater community,” said CHS theater director Megan Hardgrave. “This gives students the opportunity to explore storytelling through the use of alternative play spaces, lighting and original music, as well as creative movement and staging. The goal of the collective is not to create a polished performance but rather to create the opportunity to experiment with new techniques and to dig deeper into the stories to present them in novel ways that allow our audience to experience theatre in a fresh and moving way.”

The dates and times of each performance are listed below. Centennial High is located at 5050 Mallory Lane in Franklin.

Thursday, October 17 at 7 p.m.

Friday, October 18 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 19 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 23 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 24 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 26 at 6 p.m.

