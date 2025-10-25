The Store Launches Toy Drive to Bring Holiday Joy to Families in Need

The Store, a free-referral based grocery store co-founded by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, will host its 3rd Annual Toy Store in early December. This festive holiday event allows parents facing food insecurity and currently supported by The Store to shop and choose gifts for their children, free of charge, full of dignity, and wrapped with love.

Numerous actors and actresses in town for Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas event, the official start to the holiday movie season, were on hand last week to stuff hundreds of stockings to be given out during the Toy Store.

Due to the growing hunger crisis and generous community donations, The Store has been able to serve more than 2,000 families with food this year, an amount double from previous years. Therefore, the need for toys and supplies is even greater this year. The Store continues to partner with the First Responders Children’s Foundation to support some of the toys needed for the younger children, but thousands of items are still needed to make the event successful.

The donation drive has now launched and contributions can be made in three ways: purchasing items from The Toy Wishlist, donating financially at www.thestore.org or volunteering your time. Toys may also be purchased and dropped off unwrapped at The Store by November 25.

Join us in giving these families a holiday season filled of hope, dignity, and love. To learn more, visit www.thestore.org or email [email protected].

