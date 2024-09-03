The Store, a Referral-based Grocery Store, to Launch a Second Location

The Store announced its plans to open a second location on the campus of TriStar Centennial Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare. The two organizations are working together to help Nashvillians with food insecurity.

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley are co-founders of The Store, a nonprofit organization that offers a free, referral-based grocery store to empower Nashville families and individuals in need. The current location is on Belmont University’s campus and offers fresh, nutritious food and wrap-around services to over 1,000 individuals, children and families each year.

“When we opened The Store in 2020, we were grateful to be able to help support our neighbors in need through a challenging year, including devastating tornadoes and a global pandemic,” said Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. “It has always been our goal to expand this effort. We are thrilled to announce that The Store will open a second location with our friends at TriStar Centennial to further serve the larger community.”

“As caregivers, our concern for the well-being of our community extends beyond our hospital doors,” said Tom Ozburn, president and CEO of TriStar Centennial Medical Center. “Through The Store, our care teams will have peace of mind knowing the community will have a resource close by that can help provide needed food and clothing.”

The Store’s unique model, which emphasizes dignity and choice, allows customers to select from a variety of fresh produce, healthy meats, dairy products and pantry staples while catering to different dietary needs. A small, dedicated staff, supported by hundreds of volunteers, ensures efficient service and personal attention to each shopper. Volunteers assist with shopping and bagging groceries, engage children with activities and help connect families to additional resources. This system of wrap-around services includes counseling, nutrition education and financial planning, making The Store a beacon of hope and care in our community.

The Store is launching its Doubling Our Difference Expansion Campaign to help fund operating expenses for the second location and future expansion opportunities. Supporters can donate at all financial levels, including participating in the “Checkout Crew,” in which a $500 donation earns a permanent inscription on the checkout lanes. To learn more about The Store or donate, please visit thestore.org.

HCA Healthcare, which is comprised of 186 hospitals, including TriStar Centennial, and The HCA Healthcare Foundation, have donated $125,000 to The Store since 2019. Colleagues at HCA Healthcare and TriStar Health have also consistently engaged in volunteering with The Store. The new storefront will be located on the ground level of TriStar Centennial’s B Garage, located at 311 23rd Ave North.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email