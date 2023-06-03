The SteelDrivers to Celebrate Their 15th Underground Anniversary at The Caverns

The SteelDrivers have a long history of performing in Tennessee caves. They were the very first band booked on a show called Bluegrass Underground created by Todd Mayo, The Caverns founder, which began in 2008 as a concert series and radio show. Ultimately, Bluegrass Underground would also become a PBS series, and today with a new name, The Caverns Sessions, the show is seen by millions nationwide. Since that fateful first subterranean show, The SteelDrivers have kept an almost annual tradition of playing underground, an exception being a show above The Caverns during the pandemic. The hard-driving bluegrass group stands out as the band with the highest number of cave concerts under their belt.

On December 8 & 9, The SteelDrivers will further establish their underground dominance when they return for a 2-night residency deep inside The Caverns to celebrate a 15th Underground Anniversary. It’s a celebration for the band and its fans, but also for The Caverns team’s longevity presenting “The Greatest Show Under Earth.”

Jake Kohn, a 16-year-old rising Americana songwriter from Winchester, Virginia, will open the show.

Reserved seating, 2-day yurt and VIP packages, and camping passes for The SteelDrivers 15th Underground Anniversary in The Caverns go on sale this Friday, May 26th at 10a CT at TheCaverns.com.